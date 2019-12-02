Monday, 02 December 2019

Join us for mulled wine and lots more

LAURENCE, Josh and Victoria warmly invite you to join us at Laurence Menswear this evening (Friday) for Henley’s Christmas Festival.

Please come in and take a look at the fantastic offers we have on a full range of men’s clothing and accessories.

Also, as we have done every year, we will be offering mulled wine and Christmas cake, courtesy of Vintage Teas.

This year we will be raising money for Ben Clarke, a local child who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and whose life can be made so much better with any monies raised.

Please support your local independents this Christmas and #shoplocal...

