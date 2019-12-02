Award-winning jewellers have been part of Henley’s high street for years

ANTHONY Paul Jewellery, the award-winning jewellers on Bell Street, have been a part of Henley’s high street for more than 30 years.

The independent, family-run business specialises in handmade and vintage diamond and fine gemstone jewellery.

Our experts are on hand to guide you through our selection of beautiful handmade and vintage jewellery, making sure you find the perfect Christmas gift.

With our excellent in-house workshop, we can also hand make you a bespoke piece or help remodel your current unworn jewellery.

Our in-house design team can work with you to turn your vision into a reality, allowing our master goldsmith to create something truly unique from hand-drawn designs.

As a leading independent jewellers we also offer a range of other services from engraving signet rings, pearl re-stringing and valuations. We buy jewellery too — just pop in for a free, no-obligation quote on your unwanted jewellery or gold.

Anthony Paul Jewellery also has boutiques in Windsor and Maidenhead, as well as a pop-up shop in Marlow.

Any enquiries can be directed to George Jackson, director and manager of the Henley boutique.

Call him on (01491) 575821 or email enquire@

anthonypauljewellery.co.uk

For more information, visit www.anthonypaul

jewellery.co.uk