Do try our handmade chocolates

THIS Christmas there’s nothing like handmade chocolates from Henley’s very own award-winning chocolatier, Gorvett & Stone.

Gift boxes of our handmade truffles are always the most popular at this time of year.

We have Milk Chocolate Truffles with Sea Salt, Fresh Mint Truffles and White Chocolate Eton Mess, plus many others to choose from in our loose chocolate counter.

This year we have delicious Chestnut Truffles and beautiful Cassis and Grand Marnier chocolate liqueurs straight from France.

Handmade in our kitchen at the shop in Duke Street, Henley, we also have our Christmas Coal Cinder Toffee, which was featured in the Saturday Daily Telegraph a few years back.

Then there’s our silver-medal winning Salty Blond Chocolate Bar.

We also have chocolate reindeers in a Christmas jumper, all edible, hand decorated Christmas baubles, marzipan vegetables (why not?) and amazing Christmas hampers of chocolatey goodies .

Not forgetting our usual Christmas favourites of chocolate dipped fruits and nuts and Exploding Chocolate Frogs.

Gorvett & Stone is based at 21 Duke Street, Henley, Oxon, RG9 1UR.

For more information, call (01491) 414485 or visit www.gorvettandstone.com