Have breakfast with Santa, meet his reindeer — and enjoy afternoon tea

THERE’S plenty on this Christmas at your local independent garden centre, Stubbings Nursery.

On Sunday, December 1, there’ll be an opportunity to meet Santa’s reindeer.

This will be a free activity, with the reindeer dropping in between 10am and 3pm.

Whilst visiting, why not enjoy some festive treats in the Café, chose a beautiful premium quality Christmas tree and browse the stunning Christmas Boutique?

On various dates in the run-up to Christmas, tickets are available for Stubbings’ popular “Breakfast with Santa” event.

Enjoy a lovely breakfast in the Café and watch your children’s faces light up as Father Christmas walks in for a chat. Your children will have a chance to meet and chat with Father Christmas, and will each receive a wrapped Christmas gift.

Towards the end of breakfast, Father Christmas will read a festive story to all the children. (It is recommended that you book soon as some dates have already sold out.)

For the grown-ups, Stubbings are offering a new Festive Afternoon Tea every weekday in December.

Seasonal delights will be laid out alongside our regular favourites and

tea-goers will enjoy plentiful tasty treats, a Christmas cracker each and unlimited refills of tea or coffee.

For those wishing to add a little sparkle to their visit, Stubbings are also offering a “with bubbles” ticket option, adding a small bottle of Prosecco to the tea.

Quite apart from an exciting series of Christmas-related events, the family-owned business has one of the largest ranges of Christmas trees in the Thames Valley.

No less than eight different varieties will be available in various sizes, with multiple options in both cut and pot-grown formats.

The trees are UK-sourced wherever possible and are always the very best, premium quality.

The pot-grown trees are already in stock, with the cut trees available from today (Friday, November 29) onwards.

For more information on all the Christmas activities at Stubbings, please visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk