Hair and beauty salon has a fabulous range of products

CONVENIENTLY situated by the station entrance at the corner of Red Cross Road and Station Road Kutz.uk is the new hair and beauty salon in Goring.

An exclusive Aveda salon Kutz.uk features eco- and environmentally-friendly products and treatments.

Salon manager Daisy says: “Whether it’s a simple cut or an elegant style, you’ll find our friendly team of stylists offer you an enviable choice of hair care and beauty treatments.

“Booking is easy — we have our own app and accept bookings by email, phone, Facebook or Instagram.”

Kutz.uk are also soon to launch their own loyalty card.

A warm welcome awaits you — whatever your choice you are assured great hospitality and a treatment which will be the envy of your friends.

Kutz.uk caters for all the family, ladies, gents and children. You can be confident of great treatment, with the experienced team already collecting rave reviews.

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift? Pop in and choose from Aveda’s fabulous range of hair, body and skin products.

Like herbal teas? You’ll love Aveda’s soothing, certified organic, caffeine-free herbal infusion, calming your senses and promoting a sense of wellbeing.

At Kutz.uk there are special offers leading up to Christmas.

Consultations can be booked 24 hours a day by calling (01491) 902066, emailing goring@kutz.uk or online at www.kutz.uk, Facebook and Instagram.