Real case of vertigo is more terrifying than Hitchcock’s misnamed film

THE 1958 Alfred Hitchcock film Vertigo deals with a man who has a morbid fear of heights.

Though critically acclaimed, the film may have perpetuated a myth that vertigo is a fear of heights.

In fact, fear of heights should be more properly known as acrophobia but I suppose that doesn’t sound quite as catchy.

We may all feel a bit dizzy when looking down from a very high point, but “dizziness” is quite a vague umbrella term that could encompass a lot of things.

Vertigo is a type of dizziness that is quite separate from, for example, a feeling of light-headedness one might experience before fainting.

To give it its proper definition, vertigo is a sensation of movement either of oneself in relation to the environment or of the environment in relation to oneself.

The name comes from the Latin verto, which means spinning or whirling.

We’ve all experienced a benign form of it at one time or another, I suspect. All you have to do is spin around on the spot 10 times and then try to walk in a straight line.

Many people liken it to being on the deck of a boat, a sensation that the room is spinning around them, or a feeling that they have had one too many glasses of bubbly.

To understand vertigo, or indeed any form of balance issue, one must first understand how we balance in the first place. Balance relies upon peripheral elements (i.e. everything outside the brain) and central processing (i.e. the brain itself).

In terms of the peripheral elements, our body collects copious amounts of positional information which it feeds to the brain. To maintain a good perception of balance, the brain requires information from several key sources, of which vision is the most obvious.

Alongside this is something called proprioception, which is a perception and awareness of position and movement of the body and is sometimes labelled our sixth sense. There are specific “proprioceptors”, often integrated into our muscles, that send signals to the brain from all over the body, giving it constant positional data.

Maintaining healthy muscle is therefore important, particularly in the elderly who find balance more of an issue.

Another vital source of information can be found within the vestibular system which sits in the inner ear. This records motion, head position and spatial orientation data by way of an enclosed shell-like organ containing fluid.

If working properly, fluid within it shifts whenever the head moves, triggering tiny hair-like sensors on the inner walls that tell the brain where the head is turning. This should theoretically marry up with what the eyes are seeing.

Touch and hearing should not be forgotten when it comes to balance and should there be a deficit in either of these senses, there will be an effect on balance. This is why, for example, people with peripheral neuropathy (numbness in the peripheries) will struggle with their balance.

Vertigo occurs if two or more of these senses conflict with the other. At this point, we might struggle to correlate what data there is, at which point our brain can get confused.

Think of that subtle doubt in the back of your mind as to whether the train next to you or your own train is pulling slowly out of the station. Hitchcock tries to recreate this vulnerability of perception with his use of the dolly zoom, sometimes known as “the vertigo effect”, used in Vertigo.

There are some things that can affect the brain directly to cause vertigo but sticking for now with purely peripheral causes, there are three main culprits.

The first, and by far the most common, is benign positional paroxysmal vertigo. This condition can occur quite suddenly and gives someone vertigo whenever they move their head.

Often people will describe a feeling of vertigo as they turn quickly or turn their head on their pillow. They might feel the room spinning so staying still relieves things.

It is thought that this is due to tiny crystals called otoconia that float around within the fluid of the vestibular organs. These otoconia are minuscule.

To diagnose this condition, a physician might use the Dix-Hallpike manoeuvre. This involves lying you back on an examination couch and turning your head to one side to see if it brings the symptoms on. If so, one can proceed to something called the Epley’s manoeuvre which, if done right, can resolve the symptoms in about 85 per cent of cases.

You can have a look at these relatively simple manoeuvres on YouTube along with other simpler aids called Brandt-Daroff exercises.

If the symptoms are a bit more constant and less related to movement, the vertigo may be related to the second cause — vestibular neuritis. This has been called labrynthitis in the past.

It is thought that the vertigo in this case is related to an inflammation of the vestibulo-cochlear nerve and may occur during or just after a viral illness.

It can last from a few days to a few weeks but will eventually resolve on its own. Any nausea experienced as a result may benefit from something called prochlorperazine, which you can get forms of over the counter and is often marketed for travel sickness. This will not cure the condition. Only time will do that.

I would recommend, however, avoiding too much bed rest as this hinders the brain’s recovery process as it gradually compensates for the underlying inflammation.

Thirdly and finally, Meniere’s disease is quite a lot more serious and can be quite debilitating.

No one is quite sure of the exact cause but it is characterised by long-term episodes of vertigo associated with ringing in the ears (tinnitus) and hearing loss.

If you are experiencing regular episodes of these combinations of symptoms, it is worth enquiring about a referral to an ear nose and throat specialist, although treatment options are very limited.

It has been suggested (and also debunked) that Meniere’s contributed to Vincent Van Gogh’s decision to remove his own ear.

As mentioned, there are some central causes of vertigo. In other words, conditions affecting the brain that herald the same sensation of disorientation.

Strokes can sometimes cause symptoms of vertigo alongside the more classic signs such as speech disturbance, facial droop or loss of power in the limbs.

There is a form of migraine known as a vestibular migraine that can also present with vertigo. With this, one might expect to experience an aura prior to an attack or a sensitivity to light (photophobia).

In general, though, the peripheral causes are most common and up to one in 10 of us might expect to experience some form of vertigo in any given year.

Nicolas Cage is known to suffer from it, as is Janet Jackson and some even speculate that Charles Darwin suffered from it towards the end of his life.

Like many areas of medicine, there is much to learn and with this knowledge might come better treatment methods.

Ultimately, experiencing a sudden attack of vertigo without any prior knowledge of what it could be can be potentially terrifying, so knowing a little bit about it can be as good a therapy as any.

