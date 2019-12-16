Let's Get Down to Business: Carolyn Molyneux, Delegate Office and Conference Services

CAROLYN MOLYNEUX is the proprietor of Delegate Office and Conference Services in Hart Street, Henley. Born in Farnham, Surrey, she moved to a farm in Bray when she was eight. She went to school in Maidenhead and then completed a course in secretarial services at East Berkshire College. The family then moved to Exeter, where Carolyn had several secretarial jobs before the family returned to Bray. She then moved to Henley. Her son, Sam, 31, lives in Chichester and works for Cala Homes. Carolyn is involved in many local charities. She supports the Henley Living Advent Calendar and the Regatta for the Disabled and organises Henley’s annual window display competitions. She is also a trustee of the Braywick Charitable Trust, which helps young people who are disabled or autistic to build their skills and self-confidence, enabling them to find work or pursue further education. Her hobbies include knitting, cooking, gardening, walking and singing in the Henley Rock Choir.

Describe your business

We provide a variety of PA and office services for small businesses and self-employed and professional people, including telephone answering, typing, responding to mail and emails, organising diaries and book-keeping. We also organise events, conferences and exhibitions.

How many people does it employ?

There are three of us, myself, Sally and Graham, but we bring in others on a regular basis as is needed.



What did you do before you started this business?

After college, I worked as a junior secretary. One of my first jobs was at Aspro Nicholas in Slough, where I was given the title “Nurse Grange” as one of my duties was to reply, on behalf of a resident doctor, to questions sent in by users of Rennie, one of the company’s products. I spent seven years at Good Optical, where I was a real Girl Friday, doing all the administration and at the same time selling spectacles to opticians. I then moved to Henley where I worked for Alan Bradley who ran a software company with lot of overseas clients and we had to deal with 13 currencies. That’s where I learned double entry book-keeping. Then I saw an advert in the Henley Standard offering an office services company for sale for £200, so I bought it. It had been owned by Sally Rowlands and her main client was the Henley Show, whose account I was able to take over. I also managed to persuade most of Sally’s other clients to continue working with me. On the events side, I organised a huge conference and exhibition for the Association of British Dispensing Opticians for 25 years.



When did you start your business?

On August 14, 1985.



What was your objective?

I had always wanted my own secretarial services business. I knew that to compete with several other people offering similar services I had to be better than them.



What would you do differently if you could start again?

Probably nothing. I’ve really enjoyed what I’ve done and my business life has always been very active.



How is your business doing?

About the same as last year.



How do you market your business/service?

Most of my office services business comes from advertising in the Henley Standard, which most people in Henley read, or from recommendations via my extensive network of local contacts. I also use social media.



What’s the best thing about running your own business?

Being part of the community. Offering my services and trying to help. I love Henley and its people.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Attracting new clients and getting my message out. Offering a service as opposed to a tangible product requires an initial conversation.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

Self-motivation. I learned how to motivate myself.

What would you advise someone starting a business?

Do your homework and pay attention to every aspect.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

I’ve made a lot, I’m sure, but nothing disastrous.

How organised are you?

I have to be very organised.

What three qualities are most important to success?

Level-headedness. Enjoying what you do. Embracing the challenge of each client’s individual needs.

What’s the secret of your success?

Patience, giving personal service, being friendly and caring about my clients.

How are you planning for retirement?

Ha ha! It will happen eventually but I don’t envisage retiring in the near future. There’s still lots to do.

How do you dress for work each day?

I wear smart business attire. It is important.



What can’t you do/be without every day?

Being optimistic, having something to do and having my family, friends and work team around me.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

Mostly at my desk.



Do you continue to study?

Life is an endless study, especially of people.

What do you read?

I read the Henley Standard every week and at the moment I’m reading up on autism.