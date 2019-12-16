Selfish driver

IT’S nice to know that Goring Parish Council has ... [more]
Monday, 16 December 2019
Here’s a photograph of a car that was parked across an exit gate on double yellow lines in Bell Street, Henley, on Monday morning.
A distraught young woman, trying to get to work, is unable to leave her drive.
Another example of selfish Henley. — Yours faithfully,
Irene Fox
Bell Street, Henley
16 December 2019
