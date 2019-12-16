Monday, 16 December 2019

Selfish driver

Here’s a photograph of a car that was parked across an exit gate on double yellow lines in Bell Street, Henley, on Monday morning.

A distraught young woman, trying to get to work, is unable to leave her drive.

Another example of selfish Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Irene Fox

Bell Street, Henley

