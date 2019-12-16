Your letters...

Please rethink pitches plan

Sir, — Shiplake College seem to think it’s acceptable to purloin 23 acres of productive farmland in an effort to change the site of its rugby pitches (Standard, December 6).

The landscape that greets us when we drive home will be lost forever.

Tens of thousands of tons of productive soil will be bulldozed. Like Thames Farm, it is too late once the damage is done.

The current pitches, used since 1994, sometimes flood. However, they are perfectly placed and mostly out of sight with no threat to wildlife and the landscape provides a natural barrier for noise.

The pitches can be improved and drained. The college has a quotation for such. The farmer has offered to help.

If this project goes ahead, the farm’s future viability will be put in jeopardy and the chances are that it will open up surrounding land to further development.

This is one of the reasons our parish council objected.

We figure high on the list for the best place to live in England. We have the most beautiful rolling landscape, wildlife, some protected, and walks along permissive paths thanks to the farm that people come miles to see.

Open farm days attract more than 400 visitors where children learn food doesn’t come from supermarkets. Live Christmas nativities. Hay bales for children to play. Bulletins published on the website. I regularly see young ones waving to the tractors, going to see the small herd of cows.

Maybe we shouldn’t be romantic about this but isn’t it a life you would want for future generations? Grow food on our doorstep. Create a good supply of morphine to care for folk.

Stephen Doble and his young family and the lovely farm workers are an integral part of Shiplake villages. It’s also their livelihood at risk.

The college is not likely to fail for the position of its pitches.

I have great respect for the school. My closing thought is that Shiplake College may be a victim of its own success but it cannot be to the detriment of the village.

Please rethink, Shiplake College. Just because you have planning permission doesn’t mean you have to act on it. —Yours faithfully,

Charmaine Wood

Shiplake Cross

School taking over village

Sir, — Shiplake college has planning permission to move its rugby pitches from the riverside up to fields off the main road, where they will be clearly visible.

This will take away valuable farmland and put the livelihoods of the farmer, his family and his workforce and their families in jeopardy. Can that be right?

We currently have issues in Shiplake Cross with an overflow of cars that should be on college premises, especially in Plowden Way, the church room car park and Church Lane.

If there are going to be 180 students playing rugby where do you suppose all the supporters’ cars are going to park? The college currently doesn’t have enough spaces.

When I first came to Shiplake Cross, the college was one single house with 30 students. Now there are 470+ and it’s taking over our village. When is enough enough? — Your faithfully,

G Blewden

Shiplake Cross

Undesirable dog walkers

Sir, — There are some really good dog walkers out there but there are also a lot of terrible ones.

I came across two dog walkers walking together on Wednesday morning last week on the beautiful open field near Crowsley Wood.

Both had four dogs harnessed to their belts with another dog loose and I wondered if that was the experience the dogs’ owners thought their pets were having on their walk.

I hope not as the dogs and the dog walkers were very stressed.

From walking my dog these last few months, these are the questions I would ask my dog walker before entrusting my pet to them:

• Do you ever meet up with another dog walker and create a pack greater than eight dogs?

• Are you in control of my dog at all times and can you control all the dogs you walk at the same time?

• Do you ever harness my dog to a belt along with other dogs?

• Do you let my dog off the lead most of the time?

• Do you keep to the footpaths and avoid dangerous farm machinery?

• Have you ever lost a dog and tried to put another person’s dog in your van because they looked similar? (As ridiculous as it seems, this actually happened to me at Shiplake Woods.)

• Do you enjoy what you do and do you have my dog’s best interest at heart? — Yours faithfully,

Dog owner

Henley

Moved by Bertie’s tale

Sir, — I would like to say how beautifully Amanda Stewart wrote the story of Bertie the schnauzer in Country Matters (Standard, November 29). It was truthful, tender and very thoughtful.

Bertie’s owner Victoria Carver is a friend of mine and I doggy day care Bertie and saw him at his worst. Luckily, over time he has regained very good health.

Amanda is a very caring person and I was so pleased to read Bertie’s story, which brought tears to my eyes. — Yours faithfully,

Jeannie Page

Theatre is success story

Sir, — The negative and somewhat offensive letter from Chris Leeming (Standard, December 6) bore no relation, in my view, to reality — sorry, Chris.

I write in a personal capacity as a volunteer who has worked on more than 500 performances and events at the Kenton since 2001.

My duties have covered lighting, stage crew, bar and front-of-house management. In addition, I served for seven years as a trustee and believe that I can speak from a wide perspective.

The Kenton is the fourth oldest working theatre in the UK, having opened in 1805 a few days after the Battle of Trafalgar.

However, for many years, usage was modest with most performances staged by amateur societies and children’s/youth groups.

Some 10 years ago, under Alan Pontin’s skilled chairmanship, fundraising generated more than £300,000 to enable the Henley community to acquire the theatre’s freehold.

Further fundraising by Alan’s successor Ed Simons allowed upgrading of the foyer, bar and box office to professional standards.

Build-up of the Kenton’s volunteer workforce to 80+ for front-of-house, bar, box office and other duties has allowed us to restrict our paid professional workforce to a bare minimum.

Thus the theatre usually operates at a modest profit, which can be ploughed back into steadily improving and maintaining our wonderful, elderly building.

The Kenton’s success is evidenced by Michael McIntyre’s choice of the theatre three times recently for performances that include try-out of new material for which he prefers an intimate venue not far from London. Tickets for our 241 seats sold out in minutes after being released online.

Every regional theatre in the UK, whether in civic, community or private ownership, relies on their Christmas pantomime as the principal source of annual revenue.

Growth in demand dictates that the Kenton’s own panto needs to be extended by a week from 2021, taking it into the New Year.

Ticket demand last year was already over 85 per cent of capacity, while I believe that Henley Children’s Theatre’s figure was just under 67 per cent of capacity.

The children’s theatre books on a year-by-year basis, so no breach of contract will be involved when the Kenton’s panto run is extended.

The children’s theatre is an excellent and respected entity and our trustees are fully committed to finding a suitable compromise. They are well aware, too, that today’s Kenton is very different from that of yesteryear.

Chris Leeming’s allegations that “the Kenton has developed an attitude to local children and no longer wants them” is utter nonsense. Why else would we be increasing the run of our own pantomime from 2021?

The suggestion that the Kenton is “losing its sense of purpose” is equally incorrect. It is the success of our programming and mix of professional, amateur and children’s productions, along with a wide range of concerts, comedy and talks, that has resulted in steady annual growth of both audience and performance numbers. — Yours faithfully,

Derek Gilbert

Lower Assendon

Big rises in off-peak fares

Sir, — There has been much correspondence about the new train timetable starting on December 15 but nothing about what appears to be a massive increase in off-peak return fares from Henley to Paddington if you want to come back from London between 5pm and 6.30pm.

Currently off-peak day returns costing £17.70 can be used on the fast trains to Twyford between these times.

It appears that from December 15 only anytime tickets will be valid on the 5.18pm, 5.51pm and 6.20pm fast departures from Paddington, costing £31.80 return, a rise of 80 per cent.

I don’t recall seeing any publicity about this change but it is shown in the new timetables and ticket prices on the website would appear to confirm this.

It’s even worse if you travel from Goring — up from £21.90 to £47.70, an increase of 127 per cent.

I’d be very interested to hear how Great Western Railway justifies these massive increases.

Of course, you could still use an off-peak return on the Crossrail services out of Paddington between these times (with no toilets), adding more than 20 minutes to the journey. — Yours faithfully,

Mike Ward

Goring

Beware new timetable

Sir, — It might be helpful to remind readers that train times are changing throughout the region from Sunday.

Travellers with off-peak tickets should be aware that the very fast weekday services home from Paddington between 5pm and 6.45pm will NOT be available for off-peak use, although there are slower alternatives.

The last train home at night from London will be at 11.15pm, not 11.20pm. — Yours faithfully,

Neil Gunnell

Henley Trains, Blandy Road, Henley

Soha’s show of support

Sir, — In response to Councillor Ian Clark’s letter headlined “Give others party too” (Standard, December 6), Councillor David Eggleton, the Deputy Mayor, set up the Gainsborough Residents’ Association more than seven years ago with other residents on the estate.

He has worked exceptionally hard alongside Soha for the benefit of Gainsborough residents and this was Soha’s way of showing their support.

If Cllr Clark had bothered to speak to Cllr Eggleton, he would have found out that there were residents from Mount View present at the lunch.

While writing, could I thank everyone that helped out at the Mayor’s over-65s Christmas party in the town hall, especially those councillors present?

Unfortunately, Cllr Clark must have been too busy writing his letter to be able to attend. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Ken Arlett

Mayor of Henley, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Interesting hustings

Editor, — Thank you for arranging the interesting election hustings last week.

It was a shame not to get through all the questions but thank you for extending the session in a very democratic way so that we could be entertained for slightly longer. — Yours faithfully,

Chris Benarr

Greys Road, Henley

Thanks for opportunity

Sir, — I have never been to a hustings before but was keen to hear our local candidates speak.

Thanks to the Henley Standard, Henley Churches Together and Greener Henley for organising it. — Yours faithfully,

Sue James

Gravel Hill, Henley

Euros, not pounds

Sir, — Thank you for publishing my letter (Standard, December 6).

However, you knocked a million euros off one of my figures.

I wrote: “To satisfy a whim of the French, every month the European Parliament moves from Brussels to Strasbourg for just four days’ work. This totally useless operation costs 114 million euros per annum. Each MEP costs us 2.3 million euros.”

In your pages 114 million euros became “14 million euros”. In Brussels 14 million euros barely buys a cup of tea.

Further on, my 2.3 million euros became £2.3 million. Not a lot of difference but, again, not as I sent it. A correction would be appreciated. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

The editor writes: “My apologies to Mr Richardson for the sloppy editing that led to these errors. I am happy to publish the correct figures.”

Computer says it again

Last week I received three identical letters in the first class post from the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

They said, and I quote: “We regret that it has been necessary to change your outpatient appointment from Monday, January 20 at 11.30am to Monday, January 20 at 11.30am.”

When I rang to complain the response was: “It’s the computer.”

If this is being regularly replicated, which I am sure it is, it accounts for one of the reasons why the NHS is in such financial trouble. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Treatment on deck

Sir, — It is very sad that the only room for the four-year-old boy in the Leeds Hospital was on the floor.

My mother Barbara Maybee was a Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service nurse on a hospital ship just after the Second World War.

She nursed the sailors involved in the Corfu incident. They had a choice of burning sea or a burning ship. The only place where they could be accommodated was on the deck. — Yours faithfully,

Toby Greenwood

Peppard

I don’t like this at all

Sir, — I will admit that I am what is known as a “senior citizen” which may explain why I feel it is reasonable to make the following observation.

It seems to be that during any interview or conversation which is broadcast now the word “like” has to be included, or used in virtually every sentence.

It appears to be impossible to complete a sentence without using it.

If this is just an “old codger” venting his spleen, I can only plead guilty. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme