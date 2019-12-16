Festival favourites have a post-Christmas billet

THEY started life as a “splinter group” that broke off from Sam Brown’s International Ukulele Club of Sonning Common.

But Pete Brown’s League of Crafty Ukulele Masters have been festival favourites in their own right for some years now.

Later this month there is a chance to see them perform in the more intimate setting of the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row.

The pub-restaurant’s chef patron Paul Clerehugh is a big fan of the group, who will be in action on Friday, December 27.

He said: “The League of Crafty Ukulele Masters are a 20-plus ukulele orchestra. Their repertoire includes the likes of Stevie Wonder’s I Wish and Superstition, the Beatles’ Blackbird and Here Comes the Sun, and Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine — with perhaps a little ELO thrown in too.

“Most ukulele groups involve a dozen or so enthusiasts all strumming the same tune and rhythm. Plonk, plonk, plank. Pete Brown has sections of his orchestra playing different parts and harmonies with double bass, harmonica and lap steel guitar and vocal accompaniment, making them a big hit at this summer’s outdoor festivals. Once you’ve heard them once, you will want to hear them again and again.

“Pete first enjoyed notoriety in the Eighties performing, producing and recording with his sister Sam. Remember their incredible hit Stop? He’s one of Britain’s most talented musicians, record producers and in-demand rock guitarists, having performed with Deep Purple, George Harrison, Dave Gilmour and many more.”

Tickets, in the form of a music cover charge, are £12. To book a table, call the pub on (01491) 681048 or for more information, visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

The Crooked Billet’s full regular menu will be available on the night. Guests should arrive at 7pm for food and drink, with the show starting at around 8.30pm.