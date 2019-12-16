Folk club’s taking a month-long break

NETTLEBED Folk Club will be taking a month-long winter break following Monday night’s concert by St Agnes Fountain, tickets for which have sold out.

Mike Sanderson, who organises the weekly folk nights at the village club in the High Street, said the visit of the Bully Wee Band on Monday, January 20, would be the first concert of the New Year.

Doors will open at 7.45pm, with music from 8pm. Tickets are £16 in advance or £17 on the night.

Having started life in 1975 as Nettlebed Folk Song Club, the coming year will see the club celebrate its 45th birthday.

However, as Mr Sanderson explained, the “club” moniker is something of a misnomer as there is no membership and no joining fee. While it is possible to sign up for the mailing list, the concerts are open to all and everyone is welcome.

To reflect this, a shift in the concerts’ branding now sees them referred to as “Nettlebed folk nights”.

Other dates so far confirmed for 2020 include Jackie Oates’s invitation evening on January 27, Breabach on February 10, Steve Knightley on February 17, and McGoldrick, McCusker & Doyle on February 24.

Feast of Fiddles will play two nights on March 23 and 24, Phil Beer will host a patron’s evening on April 6, and Fairport Convention will visit on May 11.

For more information and to book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Meanwhile, in the run-up to Christmas, Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead is hosting two folk music events with a festive theme.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) at 7.30pm there is a Christmas ceilidh with Nedron’s Jig in the Altwood Road venue’s 18th century Long Barn.

A Norden Farm spokesman said: “This is a great alternative to the traditional Christmas party, so groups are welcome too.”

Tickets are £15 with concessions available.

Then on Thursday (December 19) the Albion Christmas Band play the Courtyard Theatre.

The spokesman added: “Simon Nicol, Kellie While and Simon Care join once again with Ashley Hutchings, the founder of Fairport Convention, Steeleye Span and The Albion Band.

“The Albion Christmas Show is a seasonal mixture of carols, spoken word, Christmas songs and humorous readings.

“This year’s tour features material from the band’s brand new album, alongside old favourites from their back catalogue.”

Tickets for the 8pm concert are £22.

For more information and to book, call the box office on 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org