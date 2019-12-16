Monday, 16 December 2019

Music centre’s free Christmas concert

YOUNG players from the Henley Music Centre are staging a free Christmas lunchtime concert at Christ Church in Reading Road tomorrow (Saturday).

The event, which starts at noon, will feature works by Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky and Mozart together with a recital of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor and some more Christmassy pieces.

The Mayor of Henley, Councillor Ken Arlett, will attend the concert, which has a running time of around an hour and 15 minutes. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Trevor Howell, a supporter of the Henley Music Centre said: “One of its young members has just got a distinction at grade eight, which is a good indicator of the quality of the players. People were highly impressed when they performed in the Living Advent Calendar last Christmas.”

For more information, visit www.henleymusic
centre.org.uk

