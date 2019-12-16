Stoke Row pub’s getting into the festive spirit with carol singing around the bar

DAN Redfern, the popular landlord at the Cherry Tree in Stoke Row, is delighted to announce that the pub is open to all for some festive spirit (and food of course) — his carefully chosen menu should tempt even the fussiest eaters, writes Amanda Stewart.

Speaking of getting into the festive spirit, there are a couple of special events to enjoy, starting with a Christmas Jumper Day today (Friday) in aid of Save the Children.

Tonight from 7.30pm the Stoke Row Chapel choir will be singing carols around the bar.

Then on New Year’s Eve from 7pm onwards the Cherry Tree will be hosting “a right knees-up” with a free hot buffet for customers as a thank-you for all their support throughout 2019.

Since moving to Stoke Row last year, Dan has diligently transferred his winning formula from the Restaurant Group’s top hosteller, the Orchard in Harefield, so you can easily see why the Cherry Tree has blossomed.

As you arrive, you cannot help but notice the cared-for and immaculate presentation of this spacious, dog-friendly pub.

It feels upmarket thanks to the umbrellas, flowers on the tables and the bike rack (yes, cyclists are welcome too). Dan has clearly thought of everything, including resurrecting the Cherry Tree’s vegetable patch.

When I dined there earlier this year, the food was of an extremely high standard, considering it is not too expensive. Dan also offers a good array of puddings. All of this was washed down with a gin (and tonic) from the 113 varieties to choose from.

Dan, who once raised more than £43,000 for the Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust while at his previous venue, has made good friends with the locals.

In fact, I can see why he became the Restaurant Group’s top man — and I think we remain lucky to have him here.