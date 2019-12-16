Monday, 16 December 2019

Win a Waitrose Christmas food gift set worth £32

CHRISTMAS is coming and here’s your chance to have an extra special celebration.

This week’s prize — in our last Christmas competition of the year — is a festive food gift set provided by Waitrose in Henley worth £32.

It contains the following items:

Waitrose Royal Iced fruit cake £12

Waitrose & Partners milk chocolate butter caramels £6

Waitrose & Partners eight mini Christmas crackers £5

Waitrose 12 Mini All Butter Mince Pies £3.50

Waitrose & Partners sour cherry and almond flavour mallows £3

Waitrose & Partners Scottish shortbread stars £2.50

To be in with a chance of winning this great prize, simply answer the following question: Which animals are traditionally said to pull Santa Claus’s sleigh through the night sky?

Send your answer, together with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to: Waitrose hamper competition, Henley Standard, 1 Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

The winner will be the sender of the first correct entry to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, December 20, and will be notified by phone.

The prize is non-refundable and there is no cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply.

To see the rules, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/section/604/competition-rules

