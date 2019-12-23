Surprise visits offered Henley Care’s clients some festive fun

IT was time for a little festive fun this week when several of Henley Care’s clients enjoyed a surprise visit from their carers.

Sporting an array of Christmas attire, the staff members dropped in to deliver gifts and have a chat and a cuppa.

The company has many elderly clients but says it is fortunate that most of them are still young at heart and happy to join in with a bit of fun.

“They really entered into the Christmas spirit,” said managing director Izabela Rapita. “I don’t know who enjoyed it more — the staff or the clients. It was such a lovely day.” Henley Care has been providing care and nursing services in and around Henley for more than eight years, supporting adults of all ages to live independently in their own homes. Staff assist with everything from personal care and medication to housework, laundry, shopping and cooking as well as escorting to appointments and taking on social outings.

Due to limited mobility or poor physical or mental health, their clients require varying degrees of support and can choose to have either daily visits or full-time live-in care.

Henley Care wishes all its clients and staff a happy and healthy Christmas and New Year.

• For more information, call (01491) 842915, email info@henleycare.co.uk or visit www.henleycare.co.uk