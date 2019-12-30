New Year Message: John Howell, MP for Henley

John Howell, MP for Henley

I WOULD like to take this opportunity to wish you all a safe and peaceful New Year.

Looking back, I think this has been a challenging year at all levels for all of us.

My heart goes out to all those who continue to suffer from terrorism and to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.

For me, it is difficult not to think back on the year without reference to the recent general election. I am pleased to have been returned as your MP. It is a real privilege and I am very grateful for the support shown for me.

Now it is time to bring healing and reconciliation across the nation and to bring people together.

More widely, the world remains a troubled place and it is important to bring peace wherever we can and to ensure we look after one another and the world in which we live.

The work I do at the Council of Europe plays its part in this, as does the work I do in the Middle East.

But this message is not about politics, it is about the future. I hope that future is a bright one for all people and, where I can, I will continue to play my part by speaking out on issues that matter to people to help make it so.

I recently attended a moving play in Watlington Methodist Church that looked at the story of Christmas through the experience of Elizabeth, the mother of John the Baptist. It told the story from a new angle and a different perspective and gave a very clear message about the role of women.

I am keen to ensure that the richness of our cultural life continues and that we embrace different perspectives. I hope that we can understand different views of the world in which we live. It is good to have the time to think about different issues and how different ideas and values can be respected and taken forward.

The pause at Christmas and the New Year provide a good opportunity to do this. Whether you have a Christian faith, a different faith or no faith, I hope you will enjoy the spirit of hope which this season brings.