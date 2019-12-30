Christmas tree recycling

CHRISTMAS tree shredding will take place in Henley on January 4 from 10am to 12.30pm.

This will be done by the town council’s parks services team at the Leichlingen Pavilion in Mill Meadows and will cost £2.

Councillor David Eggleton will also collect trees for £3. You can call him on 07836 202508.

All proceeds will go to Henley in Bloom, of which he is chairman.

Garden waste customers of South Oxfordshire District Council can have their Christmas trees collected for recycling in the New Year.

Those who are not garden waste customers can leave their trees at collection points around the district.

The locations include: the Toad Hall garden centre, Henley, the Herb Farm in Sonning Common and the Tree Barn at Christmas Common (trees must be left no later than January 11); the village playing field at Brightwell Baldwin, the car park adjacent to the recreation area on Common Road in Ewelme and the recreation ground in Shirburn Road, Watlington (all by January 13); the rectory garden at Gardiner recreation ground in Goring, the parish hall car park in Goring Heath and near the recreation ground at South Stoke (all by January 15).