New Year chemists

BOOTS the chemist in Bell Street, Henley, is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8.30am to 6pm and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Wednesday and Sunday.

The pharmacy at Tesco in Reading Road, Henley, is open from 9am to 8pm on Monday, Thursday and Friday, from 9am to 7pm on Tuesday, from 8am to 7pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The Henley Pharmacy in Bell Street, Henley, is open from 8.45am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday except Wednesday. It closes on Sunday.

The Day Lewis pharmacy in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, is open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Goring, is open from 9am to 6pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Benson, is open from 9am to 6pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in Victoria Road, Wargrave, is open from 8.45am to 6.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The pharmacy in Couching Street, Watlington, is open from 9am to 6pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Lloyds pharmacy in Peppard Road, Emmer Green, is open from 8.30am to 6.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Boots the chemist in Church Street, Caversham, is open from 9am to 6pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The Rowlands pharmacy in Hemdean Road, Caversham, is open from 8.30am to 6.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8.15am to 11.45am on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The Markand pharmacy in Henley Road, Caversham, is open from 9am to 5.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and closed on Sunday.

• The weekly Be Well therapy centre at King’s Arms Barn in Henley is closed for the holiday period but will re-open in January. For more information, call (01491) 598632 or email centreofbeing@btinternet.com