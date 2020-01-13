Dog and autism charities team up

A CHARITY partnership has secured £9,000 of funding to improve the confidence of people affected by autism.

The collaboration between Autism at Kingwood, which supports more than 140 people across Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, and Dogs for Good in Banbury aims to help people become more independent with the support of trained dogs.

It received the money from the Kennel Club, which works to promote the welfare of dogs.

Specialist handlers from Dogs for Good are using the animals to teach people how to cross the road safely and go into shops.

Autism practice specialist Trixie Harrison, who works for Autism at Kingwood, said: “I have seen the Dogs For Good project make lasting and really constructive changes in people’s lives.

“Through a positive and engaging programme of activity with the community dog and handler, the individuals on the project have worked with their staff to develop their self-confidence.

“It’s so brilliant that we are able to continue the meaningful work of the

project and cater in such a person-centred, inventive and creative way to help meet the highly individual needs of the people we

support.”

Abi Cowley, communications officer at Autism at Kingwood, said: “We are really pleased.

“If the funding enables us to help another 12, 15 or 20 people, those lives will be completely turned around.

“The dogs can be used in a variety of ways, from teaching them about personal hygiene to crossing the road.

“Things that we take for granted can be a real challenge for the people we support because of the levels of anxiety, which are so high they might not be able to leave the house.

“We have had massive success with some of the people involved with this.

“It’s very specific people that will benefit but it can be dramatically life changing.”