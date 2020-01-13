Monday, 13 January 2020

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

THE Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society’s next lecture will be held tomorrow (Saturday, January 11) at the Oakwood Centre in Woodley at 2pm.

The talk will be “Bolton’s Egypt — the making of a museum” by Ian Trumble.

Bolton Museum’s new Egyptian display is one of the UK’s largest and best ancient Egyptian collections, grown from its original foundation by a mill owner’s daughter in 1884.

For more information, visit www.tvaes.org.uk

