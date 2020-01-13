THE Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society’s next lecture will be held tomorrow (Saturday, January 11) at the Oakwood Centre in Woodley at 2pm.

The talk will be “Bolton’s Egypt — the making of a museum” by Ian Trumble.

Bolton Museum’s new Egyptian display is one of the UK’s largest and best ancient Egyptian collections, grown from its original foundation by a mill owner’s daughter in 1884.

For more information, visit www.tvaes.org.uk

Francesca Jones