Genetics... from 19th century pea plants to the future of medicine

GENES are what make us who we are. They determine our height, what colour eyes we have, what diseases we inherit and, importantly, whether or not we can smell metabolised asparagus in our urine (apparently only 40 per cent of the population has that dubious honour).

The word “gene” comes from the Greek, loosely meaning “birth” and was coined by a Danish botanist called Wilhelm Johannsen in 1909. He based the idea of a gene on the unit of inheritance first described by Gregor Mendel in the 19th century.

Mendel’s famous experiments with pea plants looked at things like plant height, pod shape and pod colours and found that, through different generations, the variations in these features followed a pattern.

We now know that the findings in his experiments were due to the genes that coded for these traits and the way they were passed down through each generation.

To understand this more, we need to know a little about DNA and its make-up.

It was first discovered in the late 1800s, although its double helix structure was only described as recently as the Fifties.

DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is made up of a string of bases, or nucleotides, that we know by the letters A (adenine), C (cytosine), G (guanine), T (thymine) and U (uracil).

These strings are paired together so that they form two parallel sequences, coiled into a helix. A complete string of DNA for any animal is known as its genome and in humans is made up of roughly three billion base pairs.

Every cell in the human body contains a complete string of DNA, finely coiled within its nucleus. The structure is important because, if it were uncoiled, each one would be two or three metres long.

Combine the DNA in every cell of your body and it would stretch twice the diameter of the solar system.

DNA acts as a template for proteins to be synthesised. For example, one sequence of bases might code for a certain protein to be created while, a bit further along the string of DNA, another might code for a completely different protein. One sequence of bases that codes for a protein is essentially what we call a gene and there are thought to be around 20,000 to 25,000 in humans.

The length of each one is, on average, around 3,000 bases long, although they can range anywhere from 500 to 2.3million.

The whole DNA chain is split into 23 sections called chromosome pairs (two strings of DNA helixes joined at the middle in that characteristic “X” structure).

Each side of the pair covers the same sequence that forms the blueprint of a human as the other, only one is from the father and one is from the mother.

Although the sequences of bases that make up each gene are largely the same, there may be minor variations between the mother’s and the father’s and this is where our variety comes in.

If one gene on that chromosome is recessive and the other dominant, the latter gene will be the one that codes successfully and goes on to have an effect on that person, whether that be blue eyes or a chin dimple.

Going back to Mendel, this pattern of inheritance is why he got the results he did with his pea plants. If he bred a yellow pea with a green pea, all the offspring would produce yellow seeds.

However, when he cross-bred that generation, the green peas would reappear in a ratio of one to three with the yellow ones. In other words, even if a gene wasn’t expressed in one generation, it could still be passed on to a generation in which it might be.

Interestingly, only about two per cent of the whole string of our DNA has this protein coding function and only around 0.1 per cent of the information encoded within our DNA creates the variations that make us individual, giving us what we call our own genotype.

The 99.9 per cent that remains is almost identical between one person and the next. In fact, all life is surprisingly similar in its genetic make-up.

Chimpanzees are our closest genetic relatives, with only 1.2 per cent of their genome different from ours.

Even mice share 85 per cent of our protein coding genome with that 15 per cent difference having developed gradually since the time we last shared a common ancestor around 80 million years ago.

This difference highlights one of the important factors within a gene — its propensity to change or mutate. This can be favourable or detrimental depending on the circumstance and it is this that forms the basis of evolution.

If favourable, its host survives and passes that version of the gene on. If the mutation poses a disadvantage, it goes no further.

For example, vitamin C is important for the health of skin, blood vessels and bone and most mammals are able to synthesis it themselves.

Humans, however, cannot and so we rely solely upon our diet. It is likely that this occurred due to a mutation in our ancestors that rendered the vitamin C synthesising gene dormant but because our ancestors absorbed so much from the fruit in their diets, they survived and the dormant version of the gene was passed on.

Since the entire sequence of human DNA was mapped out thanks to the efforts of the Human Genome Project (an international enterprise that began in 1990 and finished in 2003), we are now are aware of many such non-coding genes which lie dormant alongside the active ones.

The term atavism refers to the reappearance of a phenotype (observable characteristic of a genotype) having previously been lost through the evolutionary process, through activation of one of these dormant genes.

This might include the appearance of a vestigial tail or a supernumerary nipple in a human as well as teeth in a chicken (left over from their dinosaur heritage) or an extra toe on a horse.

Importantly for modern medicine, having the genome mapped is a bit like having all the pages of a manual needed to design a human body.

What remains is to match those pages up with a function and, with the human genome now publicly available, there is plenty for researchers to play with.

With so many conditions having a genetic basis, from muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, high cholesterol and a small proportion of cancers, being able to identify these conditions more quickly is becoming a real focus.

The field of genetic medicine is becoming broader to the extent that there is even talk of a more individualised approach to care. For example, the ability to identify treatments for various ailments that may be more effective in one person that another based on their genetic make-up.

Cancer is another area that could benefit. For instance, five per cent of breast cancer is linked to a hereditary mutation in two genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2. Identification of these helps to inform treatment decisions as well as counsel family members who may be more at risk.

Genetic screening in similar situations is one of the ways that genetics is contributing more to preventative medicine.

There is no doubt that genetics is a powerful new force in the way we look at our health. With an increasing number of things we can do by manipulating our building blocks, we will need to be aware of how far we are prepared to go. As such, the ethics of genetics is perhaps the biggest hurdle for us to conquer in the coming decade.

• Next time: Diets.