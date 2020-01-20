Still time for flu jab

IT is not too late to have a free flu vaccination.

Patients who are eligible include those with a long-term condition such as diabetes, asthma or a heart complaint as well as pregnant women, those aged over 65 and children aged two or three.

Dr Ed Capo-Bianco, of the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Eligible patients still have time to book an appointment with their GP practice for a free NHS flu vaccination.

“Flu is not the same as getting a cold. It can seriously affect your health and the risks of developing complications are greater for some people.

“Healthy individuals usually recover within two to seven days but for some the disease can lead to a stay in hospital, permanent disability or even death.”

Parents are asked to have children aged two and three vaccinated against flu with a simple and quick nasal spray at their GP practice.

Flu is often spread by children and vaccination reduces the risk of transmission to the frail and elderly.

For more information, visit www.oxfordshireccg.

nhs.uk