Deputy Mayor awarded £3,500 by court over repairs to removals van

THE Deputy Mayor of Henley is due to receive more than £3,500 from a garage after a court ruled its repair work was unsatisfactory.

David Eggleton, of Gainsborough Road, Henley, took Shiplake Motors to court when his Ford Transit van developed problems following a service.

He went to the garage in September 2018 because the tappets in the van’s engine had started to make a loud noise.

It advised him that the engine needed to be replaced and he agreed to let mechanics install a reconditioned one along with a new turbo and clutch.

The work cost more than £2,895 but Mr Eggleton immediately noticed faults, including misfiring, so he reported these to the garage.

Mechanics then reprogrammed the injectors but the engine continued to misfire.

They installed a reconditioned set of injectors but following three visits to the garage the cause of the faults had still not been identified.

Mr Eggleton required the van for his removals business and claimed he had to turn down work because he could not use the vehicle.

He said: “Smoke was coming into the cab from the engine and I was feeling ill for a couple of months. I felt sick and giddy and also had headaches.”

In December that year he took the van to Lower Earley MOTs to have it assessed and the smoke issues resolved, which cost him more than £600.

The mechanics there examined the exhaust gas circulation valve to try to prevent leaks into the cab and also added 3.5 litres of oil to the engine as they thought the level was low due to a fault, which they could not explain without further investigation.

They also discovered faults with the injectors and recommended a new engine but he couldn’t afford one.

In January last year Mr Eggleton wrote a letter of complaint to Shiplake Motors. The garage denied liability and demanded payment for the cost of the injectors.

Mr Eggleton then sent another letter but said he received no reply.

In April he offered to come to a compromise whereby Shiplake Motors would obtain a replacement engine under its warranty and Lower Earley MOTs would install it.

The offer was rejected despite Mr Eggleton offering to pay half of Lower Earley MOTs’ costs so Shiplake Motors did not have to pay the full amount.

In May the van was still misfiring so he made a claim against the garage for more than £4,000, which comprised a refund for the engine and the costs associated with taking his van to Lower Earley MOTs.

He attended the hearing at Reading County Court with Shiplake Motors’ director Antony Freebody on December 20.

He was awarded £3,500 instead of the full amount because he could not prove he lost £1,000 in income.

Mr Eggleton said: “I couldn’t really afford to go to court and in some respects I would have liked the company to have fixed the problems instead.

“If I do a job, I do it to the customer’s satisfaction. If they are not happy, I make sure it is sorted.

“I would never leave a job without the customer being 100 per cent happy and feel all businesses should do that.

“I have been using Shiplake Motors for many, many years and always found that they were reasonable and pretty good. There were two mechanics that used to work on my van when I came in.

“When I realised they had left, I thought I would give the business the benefit of the doubt but you get some people that are really enthusiastic and want to fix the problem 100 per cent and some that don’t know what to do.”

He added: “Court was a bit nerve-racking. A big thank-you to Citizens Advice and my friend Amanda. They helped me with all the paperwork.”

Mr Freebody said he would appeal, saying Mr Eggleton had not paid for the injectors installed by his garage and owed money for work amounting to more than £700.

He added: “He’s still using that van. There’s nothing wrong with it.”