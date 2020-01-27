Monday, 27 January 2020

Reappointed

HENLEY MP John Howell is to continue as a member of the Parliament Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The assembly comprises representatives of its 47 member states beyond the boundaries of the EU and aims to uphold the values of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

Mr Howell said: “[It] is an important forum to debate key political and social issues across Europe and in neighbouring regions.”

