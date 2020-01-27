Reappointed

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
HENLEY MP John Howell is to continue as a member of the Parliament Assembly of the Council of Europe.
The assembly comprises representatives of its 47 member states beyond the boundaries of the EU and aims to uphold the values of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.
Mr Howell said: “[It] is an important forum to debate key political and social issues across Europe and in neighbouring regions.”
27 January 2020
More News:
Church’s year of events to honour St Thomas Becket
A YEAR of celebrations in honour of St Thomas ... [more]
Urgent appeal for village firefighters after departures
MORE firefighters are urgently needed in Goring. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say