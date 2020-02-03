Revealed: the UK’s silliest street names

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
TWENTY of the UK’s silliest street names have been revealed in a survey by van hire specialists LeaseVan.co.uk.
A spokesman for the firm said: “Some homeowners will see it as a curse, while others will love it, but one thing is for certain — living on or near a street with a silly name certainly isn’t boring.
“As vehicle specialists, we’re constantly talking to drivers who spend their days travelling the length and breadth of the UK.
“Funny or rude road names are a guaranteed way to break the ice.
“So for the entertainment of all road users, we’ve highlighted some of the most amusing lanes, streets and alleys we’ve come across over the years.”
Twenty of the silliest, funniest or downright weirdest addresses on the list include:
1. Silly Lane, Forest of Bowland, Lancashire
2. Frying Pan Alley, Spitalfields, London
3. Ingle Pingle, Loughborough, Leicestershire
4. Dick Place, The Grange, Edinburgh
5. Christmas Pie Avenue, Flexford, Surrey
6. Knick Knack Lane, Brixham, Devon
7. Crotch Crescent, Oxford
8. Spanker Lane, Belper, Derbyshire
9. Willey Lane, Newthorpe, Nottinghamshire
10. Butthole Lane, Shepshed, Leicestershire
11. Ha-Ha Road, Woolwich, London
12. Titty Ho, Raunds, Northamptonshire
13. Backside Lane, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
14. Fanny Street, Cathays, Cardiff
15. Inner Ting Tong, Budleigh Salterton, Devon
16. Cock-A-Dobby, Sandhurst, Berkshire
17. There And Back Again Lane, Brandon, Bristol
18. Slack Bottom, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
19. No Name Street, Sandwich, Kent
20. Tom Tit Lane, Maldon, Essex
03 February 2020
More News:
Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say