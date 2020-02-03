Revealed: the UK’s silliest street names

TWENTY of the UK’s silliest street names have been revealed in a survey by van hire specialists LeaseVan.co.uk.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Some homeowners will see it as a curse, while others will love it, but one thing is for certain — living on or near a street with a silly name certainly isn’t boring.

“As vehicle specialists, we’re constantly talking to drivers who spend their days travelling the length and breadth of the UK.

“Funny or rude road names are a guaranteed way to break the ice.

“So for the entertainment of all road users, we’ve highlighted some of the most amusing lanes, streets and alleys we’ve come across over the years.”

Twenty of the silliest, funniest or downright weirdest addresses on the list include:

1. Silly Lane, Forest of Bowland, Lancashire

2. Frying Pan Alley, Spitalfields, London

3. Ingle Pingle, Loughborough, Leicestershire

4. Dick Place, The Grange, Edinburgh

5. Christmas Pie Avenue, Flexford, Surrey

6. Knick Knack Lane, Brixham, Devon

7. Crotch Crescent, Oxford

8. Spanker Lane, Belper, Derbyshire

9. Willey Lane, Newthorpe, Nottinghamshire

10. Butthole Lane, Shepshed, Leicestershire

11. Ha-Ha Road, Woolwich, London

12. Titty Ho, Raunds, Northamptonshire

13. Backside Lane, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

14. Fanny Street, Cathays, Cardiff

15. Inner Ting Tong, Budleigh Salterton, Devon

16. Cock-A-Dobby, Sandhurst, Berkshire

17. There And Back Again Lane, Brandon, Bristol

18. Slack Bottom, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

19. No Name Street, Sandwich, Kent

20. Tom Tit Lane, Maldon, Essex