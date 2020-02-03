Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Care home celebrates 11th birthday with party

Care home celebrates 11th birthday with party

A CARE home marked its 11th anniversary with a celebration for residents, their relatives and staff.

Sunrise of Sonning, which provides nursing care, assisted living and dementia care to older people, is rated “outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission.

The home was decorated with orange balloons and bunting for the party and head chef Adriano Carvalho made canapés and pastries for the guests to enjoy with champagne.

There was a colour co-ordinated cake topped with fresh strawberries.

Pianist Leonard Burtenshaw played a mix of classical and pop songs.

Carmela Magbitang, general manager of the home, said: “The afternoon was the perfect way to celebrate 11 wonderful years of Sunrise of Sonning. The food was incredible and we all had a brilliant time. Here’s to many more years of this great community that we have established.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33