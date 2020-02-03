MP honours victims of the Holocaust

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
HENLEY MP John Howell signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s book of commitment.
This honours those who were killed during the Holocaust and pays tribute to the survivors working to educate young people today.
Monday was Holocaust Memorial Day, which this year marked 75 years since the liberation of the concentration camps in Europe and the end of the Second World War.
Mr Howell said: “The day is an important opportunity for people to reflect on the darkest times of European history.
“As the Holocaust moves from living history to history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the six million Jewish victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.”
03 February 2020
