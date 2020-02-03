Michael Jones — September 2, 1939-December 18, 2019

MICHAEL JONES was born in Swindon on the day before the Second World War was declared.

His mother shared the hospital ward with terrified mothers who had been evacuated from London.

His father worked for the Ministry of Labour and his career took the family from Swindon to Leeds and then, post-war, out to India.

Michael and his brother Peter lived in Delhi and shared extraordinary experiences of that momentous era.

The family settled in Henley on their return when Michael was nine.

They lived by the river and the boys’ father promised them a boat as soon as they could swim halfway across the river.

The little dinghy, Chips, was tied up by their house in River Terrace.

Michael played most sports for school and town. He rowed for Henley Rowing Club in the days when you took your life in your hands carrying your boat across the road at the bottom of New Street where the club was then located.

Through his father, Michael joined Henley Golf Club and he remained a member until his death at 80 — a record length of membership. In that time he served the club as captain, president and chairman of trustees. His service to the club was recognised with the award of honorary membership in 2018.

Michael lived in Henley most of his life. After Loughborough University, his career as a civil engineer took him far and wide.

He joined Tarmac, a company that built motorways throughout Britain and moved at two-yearly intervals to Worcester, Epsom and Painswick until 1970 when he joined Aubrey Watson in Henley to give the family somewhere to call home.

However, after building five bridges over the new M4 between Reading and Newbury, he was off again in 1977 — to the Sultanate of Oman, working for His Majesty’s Ministry of Defence.

Like his time in India, this was seven years of exceptional experiences and a fulfilling role in the emergence of Oman into the 20th century under the progressive new Sultan Qaboos.

Finally, Michael came home for good and latterly found a niche role as a health and safety consultant, mainly working for the MoD.

He was proud to claim he started work on his 24th birthday and retired on his 74th birthday.

He married Diana Gilbride in 1963. They had known each other since they caught the same school bus as teenagers and they both sang in the St Mary’s Church choir. They had three daughters, Louise, Eleanor and Megan, and six grandchildren.

Michael died on December 18, 2019. The family would like to give special thanks to the Sue Ryder nurses who cared for Michael during his final days. It enabled him to be at home with Diana and the girls in comfort.

A thanksgiving service will be held at St Mary’s Church today (Friday) at 2pm.