More business

Monday, 10 February 2020

MORE new businesses were established in Oxfordshire during 2019 than in any previous year.

A total of 5,087 new companies in the county were registered compared with 4,631 during 2018, an increase of 9.8 per cent.

This brings the total number of registered companies in Oxfordshire to 42,461, according to the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations which used data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

