Innovative approach is geared to our ever-changing world

SET in 35 acres and just a short walk from the River Thames, Queen Anne’s School in Caversham is an independent boarding and day school for girls between the ages of 11 and 18.

The school prepares more than 450 students every year for an ever-changing world through an exciting and continually evolving education, steeped in excellence and innovation.

With more than 100

co-curricular activities available, the school offers a holistic approach to the girls’ learning, both in and outside the classroom.

From animation to rowing, from the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to Tycoons in School, there is a wealth of opportunities for students to discover their passions and their strengths.

The outstanding facilities have been further enhanced with the new Scott Music Centre, boasting a state-of-the-art recording studio, a suite of iMacs and an impressive recital hall.

The next phase of development will see the creation of a 3G artificial turf to reflect the school’s strong sporting ethos.

Queen Anne’s School strives to support busy families and offers an extensive transport network with buses covering Henley and Marlow.

The flexibility of day, flexi and full boarding options allows families to choose the right balance for their needs.

Find out more at the next open morning on Friday, March 6. For more information, visit www.qas.org.uk or contact the admissions team on 0118 918 7333.