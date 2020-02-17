Monday, 17 February 2020

MP welcomes £20 note with extra security

HENLEY MP John Howell joined the Bank of England’s chief cashier Sarah John in Parliament to find out more about the new polymer £20 note.

Bank staff were on hand to talk through the new security features incorporated in the note, which make it very difficult to counterfeit.

On the front, the see-through window contains gold and blue foil to celebrate Margate, where J M W Turner drew inspiration for more than 100 of his paintings.

A smaller window in a corner was inspired by Tintern Abbey.

The note has various foil patches and a hologram which changes from the word “Twenty” to “Pounds” when the note is tilted.

Mr said: “I was delighted to be among the first to see the new £20 note and learn more about its security features.”

The note will enter circulation on Tuesday.

The paper £20 notes, featuring Adam Smith, will remain legal tender but will be gradually withdrawn as they are banked.

For more information, visit www.thenew20.co.uk

