MP welcomes £20 note with extra security

Monday, 17 February 2020
HENLEY MP John Howell joined the Bank of England’s chief cashier Sarah John in Parliament to find out more about the new polymer £20 note.
Bank staff were on hand to talk through the new security features incorporated in the note, which make it very difficult to counterfeit.
On the front, the see-through window contains gold and blue foil to celebrate Margate, where J M W Turner drew inspiration for more than 100 of his paintings.
A smaller window in a corner was inspired by Tintern Abbey.
The note has various foil patches and a hologram which changes from the word “Twenty” to “Pounds” when the note is tilted.
Mr said: “I was delighted to be among the first to see the new £20 note and learn more about its security features.”
The note will enter circulation on Tuesday.
The paper £20 notes, featuring Adam Smith, will remain legal tender but will be gradually withdrawn as they are banked.
For more information, visit www.thenew20.co.uk
