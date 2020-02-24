Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
AN open mic night for jazz singers is being staged at the Global Café, Reading, next Thursday (February 27) at 9pm.
All performers will be backed by the house band. Entry is free but donations are welcome.
24 February 2020
