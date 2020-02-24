Broadband promise

A BROADBAND company is promising to speed up internet connections in villages around Henley.

Airband is to install a network of fibre-optic cables between the town and Shiplake and Sonning Common, which will serve Harpsden, Binfield Heath and Rotherfield Greys and could eventually expand further.

The cables will go straight to customers’ premises, replacing older copper cables, which are slower and less reliable in poor weather, amd enabling speeds many times faster than the current UK average.

The company is being funded by Oxfordshire County Council and has received more than £2.8million in grants.

It aims to finish work in South Oxfordshire by June and will serve f557 business premises and more than 900 individual businesses as well as 619 homes.

A council spokesman said: “Faster broadband is a game changer for rural areas and access to ultrafast connectivity will help so many rural businesses to prosper and grow.

“A lot of time, money and effort has gone into this project because providing better connectivity for our rural areas is so important, both now and in the future.”