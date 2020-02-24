Mail on time

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
ROYAL Mail exceeded its regulatory first class mail delivery target in the RG postcode area in the first three quarters of 2019.
It delivered 93.3 per cent of mail the next working day compared with the target of 93 per cent and a national average of 92.9 per cent.
The results are in Royal Mail’s latest quality of service report, which was published this week.
24 February 2020
