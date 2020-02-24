Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mail on time

ROYAL Mail exceeded its regulatory first class mail delivery target in the RG postcode area in the first three quarters of 2019.

It delivered 93.3 per cent of mail the next working day compared with the target of 93 per cent and a national average of 92.9 per cent.

The results are in Royal Mail’s latest quality of service report, which was published this week.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33