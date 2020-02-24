Storm Dennis wreaks havoc with weekend sports fixtures

SPORTS fixtures across the Henley area were cancelled at the weekend as high winds and heavy rain made conditions unplayable.

Organisers called them off at least a day in advance as the Met Office warned that Storm Dennis could bring winds of up to 40mph to the South-East.

AFC Henley abandoned several Saturday games at Jubilee Park in Henley as well as a mini-soccer session for four- to eight-year-olds and an under-13s match at Harpsden football ground.

Club chairman Trevor Howell said the weather turned out to be less severe than predicted but neither he nor his colleagues wanted to take the risk.

They feared someone could be hurt after Storm Ciara, which brought 50mph winds and heavy rain the previous weekend, blew over a shed used by officials at Jubilee Park and it was smashed to bits.

The main road near the pitch in Harpsden was also still flooded.

Mr Howell said: “It was clear on the morning that we could have gone ahead but that was with the benefit of hindsight.

“It would only have taken one goal blowing over for a serious accident to happen and our parents were supportive of our decision.

“The forecasts were predicting some pretty severe winds and it was a simple case of ‘better safe than sorry’.

“We decided it was best to cancel in advance and give families a chance to make other plans instead of disappointing them on the day.”

All fixtures in the Thames Valley Premier Football League were called off, including Henley Town’s matches against St Peter’s Iver on Saturday and Coley Park on Sunday.

The club’s pitch at the Triangle ground in Mill Lane would have been unplayable anyway as several large branches from surrounding trees fell on to it during Friday night.

Manager Paul Trimmings said: “We were out on Sunday clearing some of the wood and there was some pretty big stuff we weren’t able to shift.

“We should have it cleared by next weekend and things should go back to normal as the forecast looks all right.”

The Henley fours and eights head race, which was due to take place on Saturday, was called off two days beforehand.

Henley Rowing Club, which organises the annual event, feared it wasn’t safe to proceed as the Environment Agency was operating a “red boards” warning for the River Thames in Henley, meaning the current is too fast to safely navigate and all boats should remain moored.

The event typically makes thousands of pounds for the club.

In a statement, the club said: “We are sorry that another rowing event falls foul of the weather, but we hope we have made the decision early enough to minimise the inconvenience... we look forward to welcoming you to Henley Sculls later in the year.”

Masters’ coach Nick Rowley said: “You have to call these things off in good time because people are going to be travelling from a long way off.

“It’s an important source of revenue for things like boats and equipment but it’s vital to keep everyone safe.”

Henley’s weekly Parkrun on Saturday was called off the day before after marshals noticed that two trees had fallen on to a footpath along the route, which follows a 5km circuit of the 40 Acre Field off Tilebarn Close.

Organisers expect Henley Town Council, which owns the land, will help clear the trees in time for tomorrow’s run.

Phil Stubbington, one of the volunteers who runs it, said: “The fallen trees were an obvious risk but we were also worried about other branches which might have become detached but not yet fallen. It seemed more sensible not to take that chance.”

Henley Hockey Club’s matches at Jubilee Park went ahead as planned on the Saturday, as did the Henley Hawks’ game against Westcliff.

A second-hand goods sale at the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed was due to take place on the Saturday but was postponed until tomorrow amid concerns about visitors’ and volunteers’ safety.

The winds also caused damage to trees and property. In Sonning, a high brick wall surrounding a house off Holme Park Farm Lane was blown over.

A large section of wooden fencing surrounding a house in Emmer Green Road, just south of Binfield Heath, was also knocked down.