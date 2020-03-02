Monday, 02 March 2020

Returning confidence

THE number of active house hunters increased by 22 per cent during January, according to the latest report by NAEA Propertymark.

The analysis shows that the volume of prospective buyers overall has increased by more than a quarter since January last year.

Mark Hayward, chief executive of Propertymark, said: “It is positive to see that the New Year has brought some much-needed confidence to the market.”

