Rural idyll has grand features

OUSELEY FARMHOUSE is a beautiful Edwardian property in Ipsden, a very rural location within easy reach of Wallingford, Goring and Henley.

The house is located off a quiet lane in an area of farmland, so it is surrounded by dense woodland and fields in all directions.

But don’t take my word for it — you can copy and paste a web address on the Penny & Sinclair website to view an aerial video and, before you know it, you are flying up and over the roof.

This aerial video is a brilliant way to get a feel for where the house is, what it looks like as a whole, and how the grounds and gardens are laid out.

Ouseley Farmhouse is on the market at a guide price of £1,800,000, and there is no chain in the sale. It has six good-sized bedrooms, three bathrooms, three downstairs reception rooms and a long studio room at the top of the house.

Each room has its own unique character. The house is decorated throughout with rich colours and all sorts of textures, patterns and attractive design elements, but it still has the feel of a classic Edwardian home, with high ceilings, wooden floors, sash windows and grand architectural features.

On the ground floor there is a large reception hallway which leads to a sitting room, a big drawing room with an open fireplace, and a cloakroom.

The kitchen and breakfast room is fitted with Griggs & Mackay kitchen units and an integrated Aga oven, there is an island in the middle and a family room off to one side.

It also has a utility room and limestone flooring with underfloor heating, and a set of doors that lead out to the garden terrace.

Upstairs, the master bedroom suite is exceptional, with two dressing rooms and a private balcony with far-reaching views over the grounds.

Its bathroom is like a scene from a James Bond film, with its sumptuous décor and free-standing Catchpole & Rye nickel bathtub.

There are five additional bedrooms up on the first floor, one of which is en suite, and a family bathroom too.

Up under the eaves on the second floor, there is a long studio stretching 44 feet from one side of the house to the other.

This space could be used for all sorts of things — maybe a teenagers’ den, a games and media room, a home office — and it is elegantly decorated in a groovy, slightly bohemian style, with sloped ceilings and rooflights.

In the grounds of Ouseley Farmhouse there is a beautifully landscaped back garden that is well-stocked with shrubs and bushes and encircled by mature trees, with open countryside beyond. There is also a number of terraces around the house and a herb garden, and a section of the garden is currently fenced off for use as a paddock.

There is a gravel driveway with space for several cars, a double garage and outside storage space, as well as a stable block and outside store rooms to one side of the property.

For more information about Ouseley Farmhouse or to arrange a viewing, call Penny & Sinclair estate agency on (01491) 739000.