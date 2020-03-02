Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Imaginative children to exhibit at brick show

Imaginative children to exhibit at brick show

CHILDREN had fun making LEGO® models ahead of the Reading Brick Show.

The organisers ran a competition with local schools for the chance to be an exhibitor at the show.

Parents had to send in photographs of the best thing their child had made out of LEGO® bricks.

Of the entries received, 22 children attended a special workshop during the half term school holiday where they were presented with thousands of LEGO® pieces to build what they wanted.

With expert help on hand, the children built models including a double-headed green dragon called Fangzor made by William Foulkes, a family portrait in bricks made by Jasmine Dixon (both pupils at Emmer Green Primary School) and a rock-munching dinosaur made by Harrison Sykes, of Benson Primary School.

Each child who attended the workshop was invited to come to the Reading Brick Show as a guest exhibitor.

Show organiser Erica Grieve said: “I build with local children in primary schools throughout the year and it is a privilege to have a group of them exhibiting at our show.”

The show will be held at the Rivermead leisure centre on March 7 and 8. For more information, visit www.readingbrickshow.com.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33