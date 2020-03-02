Imaginative children to exhibit at brick show

CHILDREN had fun making LEGO® models ahead of the Reading Brick Show.

The organisers ran a competition with local schools for the chance to be an exhibitor at the show.

Parents had to send in photographs of the best thing their child had made out of LEGO® bricks.

Of the entries received, 22 children attended a special workshop during the half term school holiday where they were presented with thousands of LEGO® pieces to build what they wanted.

With expert help on hand, the children built models including a double-headed green dragon called Fangzor made by William Foulkes, a family portrait in bricks made by Jasmine Dixon (both pupils at Emmer Green Primary School) and a rock-munching dinosaur made by Harrison Sykes, of Benson Primary School.

Each child who attended the workshop was invited to come to the Reading Brick Show as a guest exhibitor.

Show organiser Erica Grieve said: “I build with local children in primary schools throughout the year and it is a privilege to have a group of them exhibiting at our show.”

The show will be held at the Rivermead leisure centre on March 7 and 8. For more information, visit www.readingbrickshow.com.