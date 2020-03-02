Monday, 02 March 2020

MP support campaign to keep childen safe online

HENLEY MP John Howell MP says parents need to be at the forefront of making sure children are kept safe online.

He joined more than 1,000 schools, charities and businesses in supporting Safer Internet Day on February 11.a worldwide initiative promoting the safe and positive use of digital technology for children and young people.

Research by the UK Safer Internet Centre found a quarter of 13- 17-year olds has been targeted with online hate in the last month because of their gender, sexuality, race, religion, disability or gender identity.

Mr Howell said: “It is very important that children know how to keep safe on the internet. Part of that is about observing normal courtesies and being polite. There is a human being at the other end who needs to be treated with respect.”

For more information, visit www.saferinternet.org.uk/safer-internet-day/2020

