Is someone you know a real hero?

THE Henley Heroes awards are back for a third year.

The awards, which are supported by the Henley Standard, were launched in 2018 to celebrate those who make a positive difference to life in the town but aren’t always recognised.

This year, at least seven community champions will be honoured at a special glittering ceremony, hosted by BBC Radio Berkshire presenter Andrew Peach, at Henley town hall on Friday, May 15.

A special glass trophy will be presented to the winner of each category.

This is your chance to nominate someone you think deserves recognition. All you have to do to make a nomination is complete and send off the form printed here or do it online at http://bit.ly/HSHenleyHeroes20

The closing date is Friday, April 24.

You can make as many nominations as you like — there are lots of unsung heroes out there!

The awards are open to all sections of the community, such as charity volunteers, carers and fundraisers, or people who have faced adversity with enormous courage.

A winner and runner-up in each category will be chosen by a panel of judges and there may be an overall winner at the judges’ discretion. The award categories are as follows:

GREENER HENLEY

ENVIRONMENT AWARD

Greening Award (sponsored by the Head Partnership solicitors)

This award is for anyone who is really helping the environment by introducing an initiative or campaign, perhaps something to do with waste or reducing emissions at your workplace or school which is run for or by staff/pupils.

We have some amazing people who are flying the flag for climate change awareness, running initiatives and educating children (and adults). Many businesses and schools have taken measures to reduce the amount of waste they generate and there is always some key person behind these schemes. Please nominate them.

HENLEY BUSINESS

PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Business of the Year (sponsored by the Henley Business Partnership)

This award celebrates a local business which may have seen exceptional growth, is notably collaborative with other businesses, or has contributed to the community in a remarkable way.

Has a member of your team gone out of their way to support you? Have your employees worked above and beyond on a project? Has anyone volunteered to lead a community project on behalf of your company? Please nominate your unsung heroes.

SPORTING AWARD

Outstanding achievement (sponsored by Plush Drinks)

Has someone you know overcome adversity to reach the top? Maybe they just got to play again after an accident or injury or perhaps they are just one of the best motivating people to be around? It is not necessarily all about winning but the taking part and how you have got there.

Inspiring individual or coach

Has your mum or dad inspired you to reach for a goal or persuaded you to carry on when you felt like giving up? Has a coach really motivated you to take part and train super hard? Did someone help you after an injury? Is there someone who has been working behind the scenes in one of Henley’s many sporting clubs for years who deserves recognition? Nominate your sporting unsung hero who has inspired you or others.

COMMUNITY AWARDS

Child of Courage/Young Person of the Year

Do you know a youngster who has shown outstanding bravery, helped others, or both? Here’s your chance to honour him or her.

Fundraiser/Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Regus, Henley)

Do you know someone who volunteers to help others or a charity that has done it for years? Someone who just goes about fundraising or volunteering quietly but makes a huge difference? Please nominate them.

Local Hero/Community Champion (education, emergency services, others etc)

This award recognises inspirational people who light up someone else’s life. They may have saved someone’s life or protected something precious or perhaps they inspired children to achieve. There are so many local heroes, so please nominate them.