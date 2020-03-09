Monday, 09 March 2020

MOST parents in Oxfordshire have been offered their first choice secondary for their children in 2020/21.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, said almost 89 per cent of applicants had been awarded their first choice and 97 per cent were offered one of the four choices they listed.

Last year, the national average was 80.9 per cent.

