Coronavirus cases confirmed in Oxfordshire

TWO cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Oxfordshire.

The county council today (Thursday) revealed the recent cases and that they were working with health officials to mitigate the spread by establishing victims’ contacts.

Both cases are related to foreign travel but are not linked.

Ansaf Azhar, director of public health at the council, said: “I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and we are working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Oxfordshire are protected.

“If you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact of the confirmed cases you do not need to take any action at this time.”