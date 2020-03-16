Midfielder hints he could stay at club

PELÉ has hinted his long-term future could be at Reading after scoring his first goal for the club to seal a comeback triumph at Birmingham on Saturday.

The on-loan Monaco midfielder scored the decisive third goal for the Royals at St Andrew’s, capping off a fine counter-attack to make it 3-1 to Mark Bowen’s men.

Pelé has admitted that he would be very happy to stay at the Madejski Stadium permanently after the terms of his loan end at the end of the Championship season.

He said: “We will have to see what we do at the end of the season but yes, it’s a possibility [to stay at Reading]. I love the club, the club is very nice and the city is very quiet. My family love the city.”

Reading have picked up back-to-back league wins and moved up to 13th place in the table, leapfrogging Birmingham in the process, who slip to 16th.

Pelé said he was happy to score his first goal for the Royals, after coming off the bench to round off a well-earned win over the Blues.

Reading had fallen behind through Scott Hogan’s predatory finish after a header back towards the Reading goal fell to the Blues attacker.

Matt Miazga levelled the match in the second half with a close range finish before Yakou Méïté turned the scoreline around four minutes later after latching on to John Swift’s free-kick with a header to notch his 12th goal of the season.

Pelé then put the win beyond doubt and completed the second half turnaround.

“Today was a good day,” he said. “We won the match, so we’re very happy to go up in the table. We had a tough game and in the second half we showed our character, our mentality to win this match.

“All the team is happy, we deserved this win but now, we need to keep going. We have time to rest, to get ready for Stoke City.

“We will look match by match. If we win the next match, we can dream to go up more, we’ll do our best to win the most games possible.”

Bowen heaped praise on his players for turning the tie around.

He said: “As soon as we got that goal from Matt, I always felt we would go on and win the game.

“That result was built on heart, guts and determination after the week we have had with extra time as well.”

Reading’s next match is at home against Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow (Saturday), kick-off at 3pm.