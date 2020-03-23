School closed for day to be cleaned after suspected case

GILLOTTS School in Henley was forced to close on Monday for cleaning following a suspected case of covid-19 in the “school community” but re-opened the next day.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton warned parents of the closure on Saturday after taking advice from the Department of Education.

She said: “Current NHS advice is that testing for coronavirus is not necessary for people that are self-isolating. Guidance is that there is no need to close the school if there is a suspected case. However there is advice to clean schools where there is a suspected case. We have simply taken the responsible position of following that current advice closely.”

The Henley College closed to students for three days from Wednesday. It said this was “to allow the college to put in place an effective online delivery of the curriculum in the event of a government decision to close.”

The Piggott School in Wargrave was closed to year 12 pupils on Wednesday. Badgemore Primary School in Henley said that a number of staff and pupils were self-isolating, including headteacher Tim Hoskins.

It thanked the community for its support in what it called a “challenging” week, adding: “Thank you for rallying around and ensuring that we continue to provide the best support we can for our pupils.”

The Oratory School in Woodcote says it is in a “core activities only” phase, meaning only lessons, internal activities and sport continue and there will be no visitors. All sports fixtures, trips, off-site training, boarders’ outings, community service, showrounds with prospective parents, interviews with potential staff and pupils and visits from potential suppliers and contractors have stopped until further notice. The sports centre is closed to external users.

Headmaster Joe Smith said: “We apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience but our priority is the wellbeing of our pupils and staff.”