Brewery and pubs feel effect

THE Loddon Brewery in Dunsden Green, which sells to pubs and also has a shop and tap room, says it has been severely hit by the downturn in pub trade.

The business also said this was likely to worsen following the Prime Minister’s recommendation that people steer clear of pubs and bars. On Monday it received only two orders from pubs when normally it would receive more than 40.

Dan Hearn, whose parents Chris and Vanessa run the business, said: “We’ve been noticing an impact for weeks because even before the official advice, more and more people have been deciding to avoid pubs as a precaution. It has naturally tailed off as people have started self-isolating. It’s devastating that people are being told to avoid pubs and the like but we can’t really be annoyed at the Government because while it will affect us, there’s clearly a massive need to stop this virus and that’s got to take priority.

“Our insurers can’t help because this is an ‘act of God’ in their terms so we need the Government to step in and defer things like duty payments or VAT. Those are the big expenses which could cripple businesses such as ours but if we can defer them and get by on direct deliveries we should just about get by.

“We support the Government completely from the public health angle but if we don’t get that help, I think a lot of businesses won’t be left by the time this is all over. It could be total devastation for the entire hospitality sector.”

Henley pub company Brakspear said the Prime Minister had prevented pubs from claiming losses on their insurance policies by only advising people to stay away instead of enforcing closures.

Its aid most outlets in the Henley area were still faring well but those which typically attract an older crowd were struggling more. However, none was expected to shut.

On Monday, hours before Mr Johnson’s announcement, all bar one space was taken for the lunchtime service on the terrace at the Angel on the Bridge in Thames Side.

Some pubs including the Maltster’s Arms in Rotherfield Greys and The Bull at Wargrave have started offering home deliveries.

The spokeswoman said: “It’s a difficult situation because it seems to be forever changing and the recommendation on Monday was a bombshell.

“Some are switching to takeaway food, which is an entrepreneurial approach. We’ve also advised pubs to consider reducing their menus to cut food wastage and to be more mindful of costs generally.

“We’re taking the situation seriously but for the time being we’re trying to carry on as normal. I think everyone’s doing their best under very challenging circumstances.”

Neil Ainsworth, landlord of The Argyll in Market Place, hopes to keep the pub open but says he will decorate if the Government forces it to close.

His staff have undergone training to ensure the interior remains hygienic. They are wiping surfaces, door handles and tables with sanitiser.

Mr Ainsworth said: “We are going to keep going until we’re told ‘lock it down’. It’s business as usual until we hear otherwise. We’ve been here 15 years. What else can we do?”

He said the pub has considered setting up a food delivery service.

“We would be happy to facilitate where and when we can and possibly supply some food if people get in touch with us. We see the pub as a lifeline and people depend on us to keep going as and when we can,” he said.

“If we’re ordered to close down we will convert our perishables into meals such as soups, and stews that could potentially be delivered to customers.

“At the moment, it’s business as usual and, of course, we have been managing our stocks.

“Our staff are longstanding and we have a duty of care towards them and will manage their hours according to the level of trade. My goal is to get through this and get back to business as usual.”

The Catherine Wheel pub in Hart Street is holding a real ale festival from Wednesday to April 5.