Praise for ambulance

Monday, 30 March 2020
THE air ambulance for Oxfordshire has been rated “outstanding” following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.
The Thames Valley Air Ambulance is an independent ambulance service which serves Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.
Inspectors rated the service as outstanding for being “safe, caring and well-led” and good for being “effective and responsive to people’s needs”.
Catherine Campbell, head of hospital inspection for the South-East, said the service was “exceptional”, adding: “It is using innovative ways to ensure that people get the attention they need, in the right place and at the right time.”
