Monday, 30 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Praise for ambulance

THE air ambulance for Oxfordshire has been rated “outstanding” following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance is an independent ambulance service which serves Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Inspectors rated the service as outstanding for being “safe, caring and well-led” and good for being “effective and responsive to people’s needs”.

Catherine Campbell, head of hospital inspection for the South-East, said the service was “exceptional”, adding: “It is using innovative ways to ensure that people get the attention they need, in the right place and at the right time.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33