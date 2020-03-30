Here’s help to get you through the pandemic

A NUMBER of community groups has been set up to help people in need as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group has more than 1,200 members and they have divided the town into areas, each covering about 80 households.

Each one has a co-ordinator responsible for managing a team of street representatives and individual volunteers.

A steering group of nine residents has been established to co-ordinate the network and includes town councillor Kellie Hinton.

Anyone who wants to take part, needs help or wants to alert the group to a vulnerable relative living in the town should visit the Facebook page by searching for Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group or email henleyc19aid@gmail.com

Town councillor Will Hamilton has told people to message him on Twitter @LeadHenley if they want help shopping.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton says he will deliver soup, long-life milk, sugar, teabags, coffee and toilet rolls to people who are self-isolating and the elderly.

If you need asssistance, call him on 07836 202508.

The Henley Literary Festival has established a “buddy” scheme for anyone who needs help and is appealing for volunteers.

It will connect them with residents who require support and carry out deliveries of groceries or medication.

To join the scheme, email info@henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

Residents of Shiplake have also come together to help people who cannot go out or want to limit the number of times they leave the house.

They will deliver fresh products such as milk, eggs, bread, fruit, vegetables and other items such as newspapers and medicines.

This is being co-ordinated by Carol Harvey, who runs the village corner shop.

In Sonning Common, the Fish volunteer centre, a charity that provides transport to people in need, is deploying its 50 drivers to pick up people’s shopping and medicine.

If you require help, call the centre on 0118 972 3986.

Villagers have also established a Facebook group called SoCo Corona Virus Support, which 300 people have joined. To make contact, call 07468 004541 or email socohelpers@gmail.com

In Bix and Assendon more than 40 people have offered to take dogs for a walk or shop.

Some have also offered to have telephone conversations with people who feel isolated.

In Woodcote, residents Rachael Winterbottom and Helena Fahie have established Facebook groups called Combat Corona Volunteers Woodcote and Combat Corona Volunteers. The latter applies to the Goring area.

Ewelme Village Store is operating a delivery service for villagers who self-isolate. Other groups you may find useful are as follows:

Nomad Youth and Community project supports young people and their families at grassroots level. It provides support for those facing challenging situations in their lives and works collaboratively with other organisations to deliver positive and individually tailored programmes of support.

It also seeks to act as an advocate for local people regarding resources and facilities within the community.

It is based at 55-57 Market Place, Henley. For more information, call (01491) 635737 or email info@nomadhenley.co.uk

Henley Lions Club seeks to serve the community wherever there is a need, assisting groups and individuals. Projects have included helping individuals in distress, working with the physically and mentally handicapped, providing hospital equipment and patients’ comforts, and helping to supply food parcels for those in need.

For more information, call David Murray on (01491) 574114.

Henley Probus Club provides fellowship and an opportunity to develop friendships. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit www.hen

leyprobusclub.wordpress.com

Henley Branch User Group represents people interested in the Henley branch rail line.

To join the group mailing list, email henleybranchusergroup

@gmail.com or follow the group on Twitter @HenleyBUG

Townlands Memorial Hospital features services including a minor injuries unit, podiatry, outpatient services, physiotherapy and out-of-hours GP services.

The hospital’s outpatient department also offers cardiology and emergency medical services as well as clinics for patients with pacemakers. There is also an

X-ray unit and a physiotherapy area. Call 01865 903703 or visit www.nhs.org.uk

Doctors’ surgeries in and around Henley are conducting all appointments by telephone. If the condition is deemed serious enough a face-to-face appointment will be offered.

Henley has two GP surgeries — the Bell Surgery and the Hart Surgery, both off York Road. Call the Bell Surgery on (01491) 843250 or the Hart Surgery on (01491) 843200.

Friends of Townlands Hospital is a charitable association of volunteers established to supplement the service provided by the hospital for health, welfare and comfort for patients and has been in existence for more than 50 years. For more information, call Judith Nimmo-Smith on 07930 581732.

The Chiltern Centre for young adults with disabilities, off Greys Road, Henley, is an independent charitable organisation providing short-break respite care for those with severe learning and/or physical and complex medical disabilities. For more information, call (01491) 575575 or email chiltern@chilterncentre.org.uk

Riverside Counselling Service, established in 1989, provides professional, affordable counselling for adults and young people from the age of 12.

It is based at the Friends Meeting House, Northfield End, Henley, and is accredited by the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy.

For more information, call 07879 381334, email riverside

counselling@gmail.com or visit www.riversidecounselling.co.uk

Oxfordshire Mind has a wellbeing service which operates across the county, running peer support groups, short courses, one-to-one recovery sessions and information sessions about mental health and mental health services.

It also runs a peer support group at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, on Fridays from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

For more information, call 01865 247788 or visit www.

oxfordshire-mind.org.uk. For more information on the Henley group, call Roger Thomason on 07435 760801.

South Oxon Adult Mental Health Team helps people with mental health difficulties. It is a multi-disciplinary team comprising doctors, community psychiatric nurses, psychologists, occupational therapists and social workers.

The team runs programmes for those aged 18 to 65. It is based in Wallingford and open seven days a week, 7am to 9pm.

For more information, call 01865 904191. Calls are answered 24 hours a day.

Oxfordshire South and Vale Citizens Advice offers advice on all sorts of problems, including debt, benefits, employment, housing, immigration, relationships, discrimination and consumer issues.

Run mainly by volunteers, help is free, independent, confidential and open to everyone in the community. It is based next to Henley town hall at 32 Market Place.

For advice, call 0300 3309042 or email henley@osavcab.org.uk or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk

The Henley and District Housing Trust is a small charity that provides affordable rental accommodation in the Henley area for local residents in need.

The accommodation is mainly houses and bungalows in Henley and the surrounding parishes.

For more information, email enquiries.henleyhousing@btcon

nect.com

Henley Volunteer Drivers provide transport to hospitals and doctors’ surgeries for the elderly and disabled.

For more information, call the office on Monday to Friday, 10.15am to noon on (01491) 572923.

The Henley HandyBus uses a 14-seater bus with a tail lift to provide transport for people in the Henley area who have difficulty accessing public transport and who are members of a local club, group or organisation.

Regular journeys (not excursions) are free for bus pass holders.

For more information, call secretary Robin Popham on (01491) 571974 or email info@henleyhandybus.co.uk

Age UK Oxfordshire is an independent charity offering advice, information, companionship and support with the aim of making Oxfordshire a great place to grow old in.

Its information helpline answers more than 4,500 enquiries a year on a range of subjects, including staying independent at home, social and leisure opportunities, legal issues, financial issues, housing, care homes and being a carer.

It has also started a new telephone service for the elderly offering advice and a weekly check-up call.

For more information, call 01865 411288 or email admin@

ageukoxfordshire.org.uk

Henley U3A (University of the Third Age) is aimed at people no longer in full-time employment but wanting to make the most of their lives.

It provides an opportunity to try new things and make new friends.

For more information, call membership secretary Ros Whittaker on (01491) 413535 or visit www.u3asites.org.uk/

henley-on-thames

Henley has two Rotary clubs — the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge and Henley Rotary Club.

Rotary’s main theme is “service above self” and members try to help others in the spirit of fellowship.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, call Annie Lathaen on 07769 687326 and for information on Henley Rotary Club, call its secretary, Phil Fletcher, on 07979 690437.

Samaritans is a registered charity aimed at providing emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide.

Call for free — at any time from any phone — on 116 123 or email joe@samaritans.org