Supermarket opening times

WAITROSE

BELL Street, Henley. Silver hour: first hour of trading each day. Opening hours: 8am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday. Bulk-buying restrictions: limit of three for any specific grocery item and a maximum of two packets of toilet roll per customer. But no restrictions on fresh fruit and vegetables, Easter confectionery, beers, wines, cider or spirits. Tel: (01491) 410440

CHURCH Street, Caversham. Silver hour: first hour of trading each day. Opening hours: 8am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday. Bulk-buying restrictions: limit of three for any specific grocery item and a maximum of two packets of toilet roll per customer. But no restrictions on fresh fruit and vegetables, Easter confectionery, beers, wines, cider or spirits. Tel: 0118 948 2912

TESCO

READING Road, Henley. Silver hour: 9am to 10am Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. NHS staff browsing hour: 9am to 10am Sunday (checkouts open at 10am). Opening hours: 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday. Bulk-buying restrictions on selected items as labelled in store. Tel: 0345 677 9343

GATEHAMPTON Road, Goring. No silver hour. Opening hours: 7am to 10pm daily. Bulk-buying restrictions on selected items as labelled in store. Tel: 0345 610 6761

SAINSBURY’S LOCAL

BELL Street, Henley. No silver hour. Opening hours: 7am to 11pm daily. Bulk-buying restrictions on pain relief, sanitising and long-life lines. See signs at shelf edge for details. Tel: (01491) 410053

CO-OP

HIGH Street, Benson. Silver hour: 8am to 9am Monday to Saturday, 10am to 11am Sunday. Selected products limited to two per person as labelled in store. Tel: (01491) 838312

WOOD Lane, Sonning Common. No silver hour. Opening hours: 7am to 10pm daily. Selected products limited to two per person as labelled in store. Tel: 0118 972 4818.

COUCHING Street, Watlington. Silver hour: 9.30am to 10.30am Monday to Friday. Selected products limited to two per person as labelled in store. Tel: (01491) 612472