Opera charity calls off St Mary’s concert

HENLEY charity Opera Prelude has been forced to cancel its planned concert at St Mary’s Church next month — the first time it would have staged an event at the Hart Street venue.

The prize-winning Chinese tenor Shengzhi Ren had been due to perform on Friday, April 24, having previously wowed the audience at Opera Prelude’s Christmas event at the Kenton Theatre.

But last week, with the coronavirus crisis continuing to unfold, the singer took the difficult decision to leave the UK.

Opera Prelude founder director Fiona Hamilton said: “His family were so worried about him in London that they wanted him to go home.”

At the time of writing, the next fixture in Opera Prelude’s calendar is a festival celebrating the charity’s 10th anniversary.

A spokesman said of the three-day event, which is pencilled in for July 24 to 26, that it will “showcase young talent and offer opera lovers the chance to attend a wonderful range of musical events”.

The venue is a private address in Fawley, full details of which will be provided on booking.

