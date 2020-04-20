Run put back

Monday, 20 April 2020

THIS year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor run has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual event, which raises money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance, was due to take place on Sunday, May 17 but has been moved to Sunday, September 20.

Organisers have launched a prize photography competition with a £5 entry fee to raise money for the charity.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fund
raising/chilternvintagetractor

The 2021 run will take place on Sunday, May 16.

